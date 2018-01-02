-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Intersect ENT also posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Intersect ENT news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $384,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $408,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,884 shares of company stock worth $3,838,019. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 247.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,482,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,746.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 898,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 802,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 33.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 138,968 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ XENT) opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.37, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 0.67. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $34.40.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

