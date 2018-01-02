$0.13 EPS Expected for Qiwi PLC (QIWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiwi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Qiwi reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qiwi.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QIWI. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ QIWI) traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 4,912,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,965. The company has a market cap of $1,040.00, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 3.23. Qiwi has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.55.

About Qiwi

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

