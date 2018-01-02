$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.11. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,716 shares in the company, valued at $317,053.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $39,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,427.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $231,165. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,894,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,194,000 after buying an additional 2,838,686 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,346,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 242,701 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE VSTO) opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.21 and a PE ratio of -1.78. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

