ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZTO Express (Cayman) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.9061151344884 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. 1,444,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,039.50, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.30 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

