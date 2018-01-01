ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZTO Express (Cayman) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.9061151344884 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) – An Eye on Stock’s Liquidity – Nasdaq Journal (press release) (nasdaqjournal.com)
- Only the Technical Indicators on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) – Wall Street Morning (wallstreetmorning.com)
- Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (americanbankingnews.com)
- ETFs with exposure to ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. : December 26, 2017 (finance.yahoo.com)
ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. 1,444,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,039.50, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.
