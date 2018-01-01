ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.30 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 117.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,704,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 517,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express ( ZTO ) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,022. The company has a market capitalization of $8,039.50, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is an express delivery company in China. The Company provides express delivery service through its nationwide network, as well as other value-added logistics services. The Company provides its services for a range of online merchants and consumers transacting on the Chinese e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba and JD.com.

