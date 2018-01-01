Zacks: Five Oaks Investment Corp (OAKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Five Oaks Investment Corp (NYSE:OAKS) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Five Oaks Investment an industry rank of 159 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Oaks Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Five Oaks Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Five Oaks Investment ( OAKS ) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 134,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.31. Five Oaks Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 216.96, a quick ratio of 216.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93.

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Five Oaks Investment had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 7.08%. sell-side analysts expect that Five Oaks Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Oaks Investment by 68.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 68,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Oaks Investment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Oaks Investment

Five Oaks Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing on a leveraged basis in mortgage and other real estate-related assets, particularly residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Company invests in various assets, such as Agency residential MBS (RMBS); securitizations backed by multi-family mortgage loans, or Multi-Family MBS; residential mortgage loans and other mortgage-related investments, including mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), and Non-Agency RMBS.

