Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Mondelez International (MDLZ) traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,312. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In related news, Director Lewis W. K. Booth purchased 1,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $61,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 465,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,867,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 134,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,697,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,730 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

