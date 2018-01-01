Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.64. 632,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,315.56, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.83. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $479,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $113,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 149.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

