WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $585,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. ( NASDAQ WETF ) opened at $12.55 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.16.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WETF. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

