Wipro Limited (WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) opened at $5.47 on Monday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $26,594.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Wipro by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 462,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 220,100 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Wipro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 60,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited (Wipro) is a global information technology (IT) services provider. It operates through two segments: IT Services and IT Products. The Company’s IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development and hardware and software design.

