Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) PT Set at $5.00 by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPRT. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $489.93, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,464,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

