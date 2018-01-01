Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAIR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 785,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,008. The company has a market capitalization of $736.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wesco Aircraft has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.20 million. Wesco Aircraft had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Declan O. Grant acquired 7,170 shares of Wesco Aircraft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,760 shares in the company, valued at $491,074.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wesco Aircraft by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

