Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wave Life Sciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2077310844853 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WVE. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ WVE ) opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.43, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.03. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.52% and a negative net margin of 3,338.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc acquired 423,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $9,882,109.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wave Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a genetic medicines company. The Company, through its synthetic chemistry drug development platform, designs, develops and commercializes a pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases. The Company is engaged in developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

