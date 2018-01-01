WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $7.96 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. ( NYSE:HON ) opened at $153.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116,064.38, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $156.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

