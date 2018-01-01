Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Washington Trust Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0274292857268 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ WASH) opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.02, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 23.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

In related news, SVP Dennis L. Algiere sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $53,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Treanor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $307,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $633,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company is a holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank), a Rhode Island chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two business segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

