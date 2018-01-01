WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WageWorks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. WageWorks reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WageWorks will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WageWorks.

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. WageWorks had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised WageWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WageWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of WageWorks in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised WageWorks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of WageWorks in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Kimberly L. Wilford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $3,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,876.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Larson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,944,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in WageWorks during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in WageWorks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WageWorks by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WageWorks by 85.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WageWorks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

WageWorks (NYSE WAGE) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 291,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. WageWorks has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

WageWorks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

