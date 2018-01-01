Visteon (VC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Visteon (NYSE:VC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Visteon earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.9343308341053 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Visteon (NYSE VC) opened at $125.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3,891.71, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.04.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.95 million. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $654,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,121. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

