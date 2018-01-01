Virtu Financial (VIRT) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virtu Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6890873622298 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) remained flat at $$18.30 during midday trading on Monday. 467,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3,425.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/virtu-financial-virt-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.