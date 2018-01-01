Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 218,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $5,649,129.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,119.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,262 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Vetr lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.99.

Shares of Visa Inc (V) opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $236,208.52, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

