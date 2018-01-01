Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,339.1% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 389,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $217,960.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Instinet upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.99.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $154,983.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

