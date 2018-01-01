Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.27% of Verint Systems worth $60,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,160,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,969,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,425,000 after purchasing an additional 181,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 189,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ VRNT) opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Verint Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

