US Ecology (ECOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECOL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on US Ecology from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of US Ecology ( ECOL ) traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,887. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.31, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). US Ecology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $135.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $151,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 54.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter worth $116,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter worth $215,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

