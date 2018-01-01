United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Lifted by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises 1.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,514,316,000 after buying an additional 2,401,795 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 11,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 2,109,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,693,250,000 after buying an additional 848,623 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in United Technologies by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,617,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,453,000 after buying an additional 790,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,244,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,067,000 after buying an additional 756,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) opened at $127.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101,873.57, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $128.49.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Technologies from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $361,246.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $97,635.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

