United States Steel (X) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Axiom Securities upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.83 to $18.55 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.61.

United States Steel (NYSE X) traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,093,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6,158.06, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 3.00. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, SVP David J. Rintoul sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $500,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Fruehauf sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $178,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,998 shares of company stock worth $1,850,071 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $1,908,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 12.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,928,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,695,000 after purchasing an additional 93,579 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

