United States Cellular (USM) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 97,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3,198.55, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.79. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.80 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 140,120 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 56.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 239,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,294 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $2,318,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $1,004,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

