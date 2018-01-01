United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 292,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $2,212,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,374,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,751,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,140,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,058,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,326 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE UPS) opened at $119.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $102,590.00, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 551.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.39.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

