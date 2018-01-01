UniFirst (UNF) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) has trended positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UniFirst earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.5131619429342 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,143. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $171.80. The company has a market cap of $3,343.35, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UniFirst from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $205,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $570,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.15, for a total value of $178,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,456.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

