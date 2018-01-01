Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Holdings Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,817 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total transaction of $265,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,733,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,207 shares of company stock worth $63,349,769. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Maxim Group set a $197.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) opened at $177.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,651.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.40 and a 52 week high of $188.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

