Twin Disc (TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ TWIN) opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.56, a P/E ratio of -1,328.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $29.35.
In related news, insider John H. Batten sold 3,000 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $81,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Zimmer sold 1,500 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $304,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and controls systems.
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.