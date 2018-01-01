Twin Disc (TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ TWIN) opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.56, a P/E ratio of -1,328.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John H. Batten sold 3,000 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $81,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Zimmer sold 1,500 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $304,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Twin Disc (TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/twin-disc-twin-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing and distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and controls systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.