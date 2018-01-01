Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report released on Friday. Cowen currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.31.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened at $34.53 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,967.79, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

