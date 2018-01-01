Twenty-First Century Fox’s (FOXA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report released on Friday. Cowen currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.31.
Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened at $34.53 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,967.79, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.
About Twenty-First Century Fox
Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.
