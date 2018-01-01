Tupperware Brands (TUP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tupperware Brands earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6921271450456 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of Tupperware Brands ( NYSE TUP ) traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. 274,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,884. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $3,190.65, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.91%.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman E V. Goings sold 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $2,642,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/tupperware-brands-tup-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.