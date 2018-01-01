Tuniu (TOUR) & Orbitz Worldwide (OWW) Head-To-Head Survey

Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) and Orbitz Worldwide (NYSE:OWW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tuniu alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tuniu and Orbitz Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orbitz Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tuniu currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.42%. Given Tuniu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tuniu is more favorable than Orbitz Worldwide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuniu and Orbitz Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $1.52 billion 0.64 -$349.58 million ($1.33) -5.77 Orbitz Worldwide N/A N/A N/A ($0.08) -149.00

Orbitz Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu. Orbitz Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuniu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and Orbitz Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -29.69% -22.38% -11.10% Orbitz Worldwide -1.77% -31.85% -1.30%

Summary

Tuniu beats Orbitz Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation is an online leisure travel company. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels. Its organized tours offer pre-arranged itineraries, transportation, accommodations, entertainment, meals and tour guide services. Its self-guided tours consist of combinations of flights and hotel bookings and other optional add-ons, such as airport pick-ups. Its other travel-related services include sales of tourist attraction tickets, visa processing services, financial services, hotel booking services and air ticketing services. Its online platform contains travel guides featuring photos, information and recommendations for all destinations it covers.

Orbitz Worldwide Company Profile

Orbitz Worldwide, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company offers leisure and business travelers to research, plan and book travel products and services, including hotels, flights, vacation packages, car rentals, cruises, travel insurance, destination services and event tickets. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Orbitz and CheapTickets in the United States, ebookers in Europe and HotelClub and RatesToGo (collectively HotelClub) in Asia Pacific region. Orbitz.com offers travel products and services, and mobile applications and solutions for its hotel transactions. CheapTickets is an online travel company. ebookers is a pan-European online travel agency. HotelClub is a hotel booking Website offering members a selection of hotel properties across more than 170 countries. It also owns and operates Orbitz for Business (OFB), a corporate travel management company, and the Orbitz Partner Network (OPN), which delivers private label travel solutions to a range of partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.