Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 1st.

In other news, SVP William A. Mcwhirter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,409.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $437,710.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,722,237 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,869 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries (NYSE TRN) traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,296. The stock has a market cap of $5,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.26. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

