TriNet Group (TNET) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media stories about TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TriNet Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.5801662532293 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. BidaskClub lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TriNet Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE TNET) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 258,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 156.96% and a net margin of 4.15%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,492 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $157,444.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,809 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $775,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,155 shares of company stock worth $7,356,907. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

