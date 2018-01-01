TransAct Technologies (TACT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TACT. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,126. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $97.60, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.91.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Tracey S. Chernay sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracey S. Chernay sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $199,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,663 shares of company stock worth $1,360,511. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 55.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TransAct) designs, develops and sells market-specific solutions, including printers, terminals, software and other products for transaction-based and other industries. The Company operates through the segment, which includes design, development, assembly and marketing of transaction printers and terminals, and providing printer and terminal related software, services, supplies and spare parts.

