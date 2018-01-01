Traders Buy Exelixis (EXEL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $23.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.18 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Exelixis had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Exelixis traded down ($0.53) for the day and closed at $30.40

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Exelixis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8,993.94, a PE ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 105.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 17.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/traders-buy-exelixis-exel-on-weakness.html.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.