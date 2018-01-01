Traders Buy Coherent (COHR) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $29.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.60 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Coherent had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Coherent traded down ($3.98) for the day and closed at $282.22

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $311.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coherent from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Summit Redstone restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7,100.00, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.24. Coherent had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, EVP Paul F. Sechrist sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.88, for a total transaction of $289,457.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.97, for a total value of $154,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,416 shares of company stock worth $5,490,028. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,157,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,672,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 143,606 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,361,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

