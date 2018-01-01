Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.
Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,964. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3,345.55, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. operates as an independent semiconductor foundry focused primarily on specialty process technologies. The Company focuses on producing integrated circuits (ICs) based on the design specifications of its customers. The Company manufactures semiconductors for its customers primarily based on third-party designs.
