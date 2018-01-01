Telit Communications’ (TCM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Telit Communications from GBX 180 ($2.41) to GBX 170 ($2.27) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telit Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226.80 ($3.03).

Shares of Telit Communications (TCM) opened at GBX 150 ($2.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.93 and a P/E ratio of 3,000.00. Telit Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 100.25 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 379 ($5.07).

Telit Communications PLC (Telit) is a United Kingdom-based enabler of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications providing cellular, short range and positioning modules via its brand Telit Wireless Solutions. The Company develops and markets cellular, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), short-to-long range wireless modules plus mobile connectivity services and application enablement platform to onboard edge devices to the Internet of Things (IoT).

