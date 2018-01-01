Teekay Tankers (TNK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $1.60 to $1.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE TNK) traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

