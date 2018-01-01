TCF Financial (TCF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.23.

TCF Financial (TCF) traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $20.50. 1,071,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,524.61, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.45 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 15.27%. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Bell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

