TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of TC Pipelines (TCP) traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.10. 480,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,807. TC Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3,710.68, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a net margin of 64.04% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States.

