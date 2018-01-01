Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA SPY) opened at $266.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $222.73 and a twelve month high of $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $280,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.3513 per share. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -328.77%.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

