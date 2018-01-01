Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tata Motors by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Tata Motors by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 83,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,335 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Tata Motors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Tata Motors Limited ( NYSE:TTM ) opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,400.00, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $40.34.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited is an automobile company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of motor vehicles. The Company is engaged mainly in the business of automobile products consisting of all types of commercial and passenger vehicles, including financing of the vehicles sold by the Company. The Company’s segments include automotive operations and all other operations.

