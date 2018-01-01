Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.19

News headlines about Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Take-Two Interactive Software earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0408612933972 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO ) traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $109.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,692. The company has a market cap of $12,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 31,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $3,611,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $651,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,606 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

