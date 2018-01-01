Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,869 Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 47.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at $69.69 on Monday. Emerson Electric Company has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,506.50, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other news, COO Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $623,872.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,984 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,008.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $512,345.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,129. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,869 Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/systematic-financial-management-lp-sells-1869-shares-of-emerson-electric-company-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.