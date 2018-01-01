Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BroadSoft (BSFT)

BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ:BSFT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 927% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,744.50, a PE ratio of -152.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.93. BroadSoft has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $55.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BroadSoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BroadSoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen lowered shares of BroadSoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, insider Scott D. Hoffpauir sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $242,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 13,344 shares of company stock valued at $721,110 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of BroadSoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BroadSoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of BroadSoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BroadSoft by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BroadSoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

