Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 77.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ SRCL) opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5,804.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.16. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.81 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Stericycle from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $83.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 19,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,264,784.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,012 shares of company stock worth $5,240,668. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

