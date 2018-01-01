Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Stock Price

News articles about Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Retail Opportunity Investments earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5072190680622 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ ROIC) traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,479. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2,189.12, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. FBR & Co set a $23.00 target price on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

