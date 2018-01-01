Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Open Text (OTEX) Stock Price

Headlines about Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Open Text earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.4264063342812 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Open Text from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of Open Text ( NASDAQ OTEX ) traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.67. 2,157,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,013. The stock has a market cap of $9,469.74, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.44. Open Text has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.98%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

